STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers man was arrested after police say he took his girlfriend’s car and kicked a police officer.

Reports say officers were called to the 300 block of Elm Street in Struthers for a domestic disturbance just before 3 p.m. Friday.

Officers report that when they arrived, the victim said Mathew Weber, 36, had just taken her Chevy Trailblazer and was headed west on Elm Street.

Reports say officers tried to pull Weber over but he initially kept going before he finally pulled into a parking spot at a business on Youngstown-Poland Road where he was ordered out of the SUV.

Police say that Weber resisted them during his arrest and kicked an officer before a stun gun was used to subdue him.

Weber was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of domestic violence, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, failure to comply and assault on a peace officer.

The domestic violence charges stem from a physical altercation with the victim.

He is set for arrangement Monday.