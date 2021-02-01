Struthers introduces new text alerts for the city

The text alert system will use a mobile phone’s regular messaging service as a way to relay information to city residents quickly

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Struthers announced Monday that it will be introducing “Struthers City Text Alerts.”

“This new system ‘textmygov’ was purchased by the city for a minimal cost and will be utilized as needed,” said Catherine Cercone Miller, Mayor of Struthers. “It uses smart texting technology to communicate with citizens 24/7.”

Features and benefits of this service include:

Being able to reach a large group of residents instantly

Relaying information such as parking bans, road closures, emergencies, city events, etc.

To sign up to receive city notifications via text message, opt-in by texting STRUTHERS to 91896. The resident will then receive a confirmation message asking to reply YES to verify opt-in.

Message and data rates may apply and you can check with your carrier for more details.

Struthers City Text Alerts will be available starting Monday at no cost to the residents unless their wireless service requires additional charges to opt-in.

For more information on this new service, call City Hall at 330-755-2181 ext. 110.