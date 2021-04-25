Struthers inaugural softball tournament to benefit Valley law enforcement officer

He is a 21-year veteran of the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office battling stage 4 kidney cancer

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) –– Families and friends are turning out to the Struthers inaugural softball tournament this morning for good fun and a good cause.

Proceeds will benefit a veteran of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office who’s battling cancer.

Each team paid $200 to sign up for the event today, “Dingers for Divito,” a double elimination tournament beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday

There will be food, drinks, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction and a chance to win two guns.

Youngstown boxing champion Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini has donated signed boxing gloves and wine.

All of these proceeds will benefit Deputy Anthony Divito.

He is a 21-year veteran of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office battling stage 4 kidney cancer.

Despite surgery, the cancer has spread to his entire body.

He’s been battling cancer for three years but has continued to work at the sheriff’s office.

