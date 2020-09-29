Struthers group continues fundraising for park named in slain boy’s honor

A group has gathered together at Social 22 pub since last week to help raise money.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Friends and neighbors in Struthers are doing what they can to raise money for Rowan Sweeney Park

In an effort to decorate the city red in honor of Rowan, a group has gathered together at Social 22 pub since last week to help raise money.

Monday, the team continued their sale of light bulbs, decals, bracelets and candles. Those who wanted signs also came to pick up or place their orders.

“Thursday, we are organizing more sales, more people to set up. A One-stop shop so people can come and sign up for signs, pick up signs if they ordered them, buy light bulbs, decals, bracelets. We have bows and candy sales. Just a lot of different people here organized on Thursday evening,” said organizer Eileen Rebic.

Although the official event is scheduled for Thursday, the team will be stationed at Social 22

every night from 5-8 p.m. to take orders.

The team is also inviting volunteers to help decorate bridges, flag poles & telephone poles throughout Struthers.

