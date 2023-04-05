STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Green Leaf Therapy held an open house at its store on Bridge Street.

Owners Cory and Vicki Groner showed off the facility to the public Wednesday. They will be selling medical marijuana to registered patients in Ohio.

The Groners said there is a high patient demand in the Valley but not enough dispensaries. They say medical marijuana can help several health-related issues.

“We want to help people. We want people to feel better and honestly, just live their best life. You can’t do that if you’re in pain or scared or anxious,” said Vicki Groner.

Green Leaf Therapy will open soon. The dispensary passed its final inspection from the Board of Pharmacy. It still needs a physical copy of its operating license. The Groners hope to open by the end of the month.

When the Groners were going through the application process, Struthers Mayor Catherine Cercone Miller said she hopes the business will be a good addition to the downtown and be a draw for people to stop there.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.