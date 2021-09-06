Struthers food bank sees increased need during Monday giveaway

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Second Harvest Food Bank continued helping neighbors in need over the Labor Day holiday.

Monday, they gave 100 boxes of food to people at Holy Trinity Church in Struthers.

The giveaway wrapped up by 11 a.m. and people started lining up at 8 a.m.

“It’s been getting a little busier with all the stuff going on in the area so we are trying to be there for everyone and help as best we can,” said the head of Christ Our Savior pantry Joann Burgmyer.

They give out food every Monday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church, which is on North Bridge Street.