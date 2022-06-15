STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters fought a house fire that was the center of an animal cruelty investigation earlier this year.

Fire departments from Struthers and Campbell were called to Frank Street in Struthers around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters put out the fire and said that there were no people or animals in the home at the time. The fire is under investigation.

Court records show that this house was the location of an investigation where Jamie Burke and Joseph Angelo were arrested for cruelty to companion animals

Investigators responded to the home in January when they received word about a deceased dog that was believed to be malnourished.

Their trial date is set for next month.