“Fill a bag,” surveillance shows robber holding employee at gunpoint, Struthers police say

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers say they’re investigating after two men fled with a bag of cash.

They say the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the Family Dollar at 500 Youngstown-Poland Rd. in Struthers.

An employee was in the store when he was confronted by a man with a gun. He told the employee to “open the bottom” while referring to the safe. According to the report, the employee told the man the safe was already open, and he told the employee to “fill a bag.”

Poice say the employee filled the bag. The man also took money from behind the store counter. According to the report, he was wearing gloves.

An employee told officers there were two men. Both had their faces covered. One man was wearing a green hooded jacket and the other wore a blue jacket.

The man wearing the blue jacket was holding a handgun.

Police were told the employee was told to empty their pockets. There were two contract workers in the store who were ordered to empty their pockets as well. The contractors were spreading adhesive on the floor and say the robber slipped on the floor.

The contract workers told officers they left the store from the emergency exit at the time, according to the report.

The store manager told officers the store had the doors open for the contract workers.

The surveillance camera filmed the incident but one of the suspects faces were not filmed, according to the report.

Officers say the suspects were seen leaving the area in a vehicle.

If you have any information — call Struthers Police at 330-755-9849.