Struthers extends open enrollment deadline, reduces some open programming

The Struthers City School District extended the open enrollment application deadline for the 2020-21 school year

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers City School District extended the open enrollment application deadline for the 2020-21 school year.

Parents now have until August to enroll their kids (no particular date in August was announced). Applications can found on the district’s website.

Any student living in the State of Ohio and entering grades K through 9, is eligible. In order to be considered for open enrollment, applications must be completed in its entirety, and an application must be completed for each student.

Any student living in Ohio, and entering grades K through 9, is eligible.

Due to constraints on staffing, scheduling and/or classroom space, applications are not being accepted for grades 10, 11, 12 and Special Education Programming.