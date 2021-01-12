Struthers Elementary School receives recognition for creating ‘safe,’ ‘positive’ environment

The PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support) program is an effort to create a safe, consistent and positive environment

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers Elementary School recently received an award for efforts to create a safe and positive environment for students.

The school was awarded the PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support) Bronze recognition for the 2019-20 school year.

According to a news release from the district, the school received the award for establishing behavioral expectations and communicating these expectations to its students.

Signs around the school highlight positive behavioral expectations, and teachers spent time explaining each set of expectations to their classes.

The signs guide students to ways in which they can meet expectations through specific behaviors, such as being respectful by listening when an adult is speaking, or being responsible by eating their own food and cleaning their area in the cafeteria.

Struthers Elementary School Assistant Principal Joanie Jones says implementing COVID-19 safety protocols this fall was made simpler with the foundation of PBIS in place.

“Students knew how to respond to expectations set for them, so additional expectations to stay 6 feet apart and wear masks was an easy adjustment for even our youngest students,” Jones said. “Our students listen to the guidelines requested by our team, resulting in a safe learning environment which has enabled us to provide continuous in-person instruction at our Elementary School since the start of the school year.”

PBIS was implemented at Struthers Schools in 2017.