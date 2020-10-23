Struthers dad says playground is perfect memorial for his son, Rowan Sweeney

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A benefit dinner for Rowan Sweeney is hoping to raise more money to build a playground in the little boy’s honor.

Rowan’s dad, David Sweeny, talked about the event and why he believes a playground is the best way to honor Rowan.

“He would play at any park, and he would make the best of it,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney hopes the proposed park, named in his son’s honor, will become a reality.

They haven’t found a piece of land yet for the playground, but Sweeney hopes to see a place where kids can play their favorite sports, swing on a swing, or slide down the slides.

“The Walnut Grove Park in Canfield, he loved that park. Maybe some of the equipment was blue or red. He would love that park. He just loved to have fun,” Sweeney said. “He just wouldn’t stop smiling. He would not stop smiling.”

Sweeney sees a playground where Rowan’s baby sister, Ensley, can learn about her brother’s life and the impact he left behind.

“I just want Ensley to know that Rowan made a difference and made a change. We have that chance right now, something positive can come from something negative,” Sweeney said.

A pasta dinner and raffle fundraiser is planned to help raise money for the park. It is scheduled for Nov. 1, from noon to 7 p.m. at the Embassy, 5030, Youngstown-Poland Rd. Struthers.

The cost is $15 per dinner and tickets can be purchased in advance at the Embassy at the following times:

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is cash only. Dinners are take-out only with three times available for pickup: 12-2 p.m., 3-4 p.m., and 5-7 p.m.

Limited tickets will be available at the door.

More information is posted on Rowan Sweeney’s Memorial Park Facebook page.

WKBN

