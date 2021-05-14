Struthers dad arrested for second time after son found wandering

The father was also arrested in March on child endangering charges

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers dad is once again facing child endangering charges after his 2-year-old son was found wandering around again.

According to a police report, officers were called about 11 a.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Sexton St. on reports of a child wandering outside alone.

When officers got there, they recognized the child from a March incident when the same thing happened. They noted the child’s diaper was full and that he needed a bath.

Officers went to the child’s home on Sexton Street and talked to his father, later identified as Cody Shields. They said Shields was in a “groggy” state.

Shields was arrested on child endangering charges.

Officers contacted the boy’s mother, who came to pick him up.

Police said since this is the second child endangering charge involving Shields, they are forwarding the report to the prosecutor’s office to determine if charges will be filed against the child’s mother as well.

Shields is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.