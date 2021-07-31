Struthers couple arrested after one pulls knife on the other, police say

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man and woman early Saturday morning after an argument that led to one of them pulling a knife on the other.

Police responded to a report of an argument at a home in the 100 block of Morrison St. just after 2 a.m.

They found a man standing in the kitchen. He told them he and his live-in girlfriend had been arguing all night.

The girlfriend told police they were arguing because she wouldn’t give him her Xanax, according to a report.

He told police it got physical when she scratched him on the neck.

She told police he was pushing her around so she barricaded herself in her room.

She said she eventually came out of her room because she was hungry, and that’s when the argument started up again, according to the report.

According to the man, the woman grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the neck, the police report states.

She told police he started pushing her around again and she was scared for her life, so she grabbed the knife and used it to fend him off.

Police noticed scratches and dried blood on the man’s neck. They didn’t see any marks on the woman.

Both were arrested and are expected to face charges, though no charges have been filed yet.