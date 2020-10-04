Struthers community celebrates what would have been Rowan Sweeney’s 5th birthday

It's been almost two weeks since the tragic death of four-year-old Rowan Sweeney

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers community came together Saturday just before what was supposed to be Rowan Sweeney’s 5th birthday.

“The bubble release felt great. I felt real good. It was the most good we felt in a few weeks now,” said David Sweeney, Rowan’s dad.

It’s been almost two weeks since the tragic death of four-year-old Rowan Sweeney, but the people in Struthers are continuing to honor his life.

“We’re trying to turn the City of Struthers and everywhere red right now for Rowan, to keep his name and memory alive,” said John McCoy, co-organizer for the event.

On Saturday, the Struthers community assembled together to blow bubbles to heaven in honor of Rowan and his fifth birthday on Sunday.

“It’s just been amazing to have everyone come together. It’s a terrible cause to come together for, but we made lots of friends from doing this, so it’s been amazing,” said Hannah Cetina, another co-organizer.

“Just to see how tight-knit Struthers is–there were different people doing fundraisers and just to see everyone come together for Rowan is incredible,” said Blaine Opatken, also a co-organizer.

Rowan’s dad, David, was full of joy as he described Rowan and what made him so special.

“I look at people, like, people are so upset at life. Rowan was so excited for everything the next day. He was so excited to turn five. His fifth birthday tomorrow–he just looked forward to it. He loved life,” David said.

After sharing a moment full of bubbles and smiles with his community, David says it’s moments like this when he appreciates where he came from.

“I can’t thank everyone enough here,” David said. “This is where I grew up and graduated from. I can’t thank the community enough. I love you guys. You really showed up.”

