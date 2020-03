Struthers is having a finance and legislation committee meeting Thursday evening

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Even though Struthers is not holding public meetings in person for the time being, the community can still join in.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Struthers is having a finance and legislation committee meeting.

To join the meeting from your phone, call 312-757-3121. The access code is 790-542-029.