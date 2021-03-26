Struthers cleans up after strong winds leave damage in wake

Several trees were downed and shed went flying through the air

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The wind was blowing strong and hard in Struthers Friday morning.

It caused some problems and led to a couple of clean-up projects.

A tree was snapped on Manor Avenue. Ralph Frattarolli was getting ready for work at 6:30 a.m. when he heard a loud noise outside.

“Yeah, I was in the basement, and I heard what I thought was thunder, but I knew right off that really wasn’t thunder,” Frattarolli said.

Frattarolli came upstairs and saw that the tree had fallen on the house. It was roughly 40 feet tall and was just long enough to damage the gutter. He said he was going to miss the tree.

‘Actually, the first thing I was thinking of is when I watched my father plant these. I was about 8 years old, and they were no taller than you and I,” Frattarolli said.

Roughly a mile away, the Reuss family heard a loud noise outside, too, about ten minutes later.

“I had an inkling to what it might be. I come out, looked out the back door, and seen where my shed was there was just a pad there, and there was no shed even in my yard,” said Bill Reuss.

The shed blew off, and there was no stopping it. It came right toward their fence. There’s actually a mark on the wood where it hit their fence.

Now, this was an 8-foot by 10-foot shed. The only way it could get over the fence and through the hole was to crumple up like a tin can. It missed the wires, and that’s where it landed, in the neighbor’s yard.

Reuss waited for three years to put a shed up and finally did it, but the “He Shed” became a “We Shed” for the neighborhood.

“Couldn’t get it all tied down properly, yet. We were working on it, wind caught it this morning. Now, it’s time to go back to Lowe’s and buy a new one,” Reuss said.

Ruess waited for the wind to stop blowing so hard before going to the neighbor’s and disassembling his shed.

