STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers City Hall building will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice.

Struthers Mayor Cat Miller said this will go into effect starting Thursday, March 19.

Any tax filings or payments can be dropped off in the dropbox near the police department garage.

Struthers City Council will be holding an emergency special meeting at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday to discuss governing the city during the COVID-19 outbreak.