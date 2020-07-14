Struthers City Council seeking new president; to be selected July 24

Anyone interested should contact Mahoning County Democratic Party Election Chair Ken Carano

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A date and time have been set to select a new president for Struthers City Council.

It will be Friday, July 24 at 6 p.m. at the Mauthe Park Pavilion in Struthers.

The position opened up when President Joseph Rudzik resigned last month.

The Struthers Democratic Central Committee will pick the new president.

Anyone interested should contact Ken Carano, the party’s election chairman, by July 22 at 4 p.m. He can be reached at kac304@aol.com or by calling 330-792-7584 or 330-519-6948.

Current councilman Dallas Bigley says he’s “strongly considering” running, while former councilman Mike Patrick says he is running.