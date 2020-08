The contract gives officers and captains a 3% pay increase this year

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers City Council approved a new three-year contract with its police department.

The contract gives officers and captains a 3% pay increase this year.

There is a wage reopener in May 2021. At that time, the city will look at its finances to see if it can afford another pay raise.

City leaders are not sure how much money they will have to work with next year because of COVID-19.