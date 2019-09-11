Struthers 18-year-old accused of beating brother, dragging 2 dogs

Thomas Barnes' mother said it started when he got angry because his younger brother was in his bedroom

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said an 18-year-old from Struthers is facing charges after a tense situation at home.

Officers responded to a house in the 500 block of Fourth St. after a call about Thomas Barnes beating up his brother and hurting two dogs.

Police said Barnes’ mother told them he came home around 3 p.m. Monday.

She said Barnes got angry because his younger brother was in his bedroom, so Barnes grabbed one of the dogs by its legs and dragged it down the stairs.

He went back up for the second dog and dragged it down the stairs, too, according to police.

The mother told police Barnes then started yelling at his brother and beating him up.

Barnes grabbed one of the dogs again and dragged it outside, according to a police report.

When his mother told him to stop, she said he started screaming and spitting at her, according to police. She said Barnes walked toward her, saying, “I’m not afraid of you.”

She went in to call police and said he ran off.

Officers found Barnes later that day playing basketball in the 400 block of Spring St.

He was arrested and charged with domestic violence and cruelty to animals.