Structure fire leaves 2 firefighters injured

The department said two firefighters were injured.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) - In a post to their Facebook page, East Palestine Fire Department said they had a structure fire Friday night around 9:30 p.m.

They said on Facebook:

Structure fire last night. Call came in around 9:30pm. One of those hard ones to fight. Thank you New Waterford, Negley, Springfield township and Darlington for all your help. We did have two firefighters get injured. They both are going to be Ok.

A viewer sent in the photo saying the fire was on West Main Street.

They told First News that two firefighters fell into a large hole in the ground. 

 

