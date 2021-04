YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- A criminal complaint was unsealed Tuesday in federal court against a Lisbon man who had eluded police custody twice since a search warrant was served in October at his home investigating drug activity.

Homer "Frog" Carnes, 41, faces charges in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.