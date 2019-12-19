Strimbu Memorial Fund awards $200K in local grants

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Strimbu Memorial Fund distributed nearly $200,000 in grants Thursday to several local non-profits and charitable groups.
The grants were awarded during a presentation at the Penn-Northwest Development Corporation in Sharon.
Grants were awarded to the following organizations:
- Brookfield Community Park
- Brookfield Police Dept.
- Buhl Club
- Building of Hope
- Children’s Center of Mercer County
- Community Library of the Shenango Valley
- Eagle’s Nest Life Equipping Center
- EOMAC-Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce
- Guardian’s Nest
- Inspiring Minds
- Joshua’s Haven
- Kinsman American Legion
- L.I.F.T. (Lifting Individuals for the Trades)
- Meals on Wheels Shenango Valley
- Meals on Wheels Trumbull County
- Mercer County Coalition for Drug Awareness Program
- Mercer County Mentoring
- Penn-Northwest Development Corp.
- Prince of Peace AWESOME Program
- Shop with a Cop Program—Farrell
- The American Red Cross, Lake to River Chapter
- The Hope Center for Arts & Technology
- The Salvation Army—Sharon
- United Way of Mercer County—Success by Six Program
- Valley Shenango Economic Development Corp.
- Waterfire Sharon
- West Hill Ministries
“The Strimbu Memorial Fund awarded these grants to assist in these organization’s development efforts and provide assistance and programs to those in need,” said Bill Strimbu. “Their work is extremely important and beneficial to our surrounding communities.”
Since 1990, the Strimbu Memorial Fund has provided over $3.6 million in donations and to local economic development, individuals, scholarships and charitable organizations.
The 23rd Annual Wild Game Dinner is being planned for Feb. 16, 2020, along with the 31st Annual Strimbu Memorial BBQ set for May 6, 2020. Money raised by the two events helps to fund the organization’s efforts.