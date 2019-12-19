Strimbu Memorial Fund awards $200K in local grants

The grants were awarded during a presentation at the Penn-Northwest Development Corporation in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Strimbu Memorial Fund distributed nearly $200,000 in grants Thursday to several local non-profits and charitable groups.

The grants were awarded during a presentation at the Penn-Northwest Development Corporation in Sharon.

Grants were awarded to the following organizations:

Brookfield Community Park

Brookfield Police Dept.

Buhl Club

Building of Hope

Children’s Center of Mercer County

Community Library of the Shenango Valley

Eagle’s Nest Life Equipping Center

EOMAC-Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce

Guardian’s Nest

Inspiring Minds

Joshua’s Haven

Kinsman American Legion

L.I.F.T. (Lifting Individuals for the Trades)

Meals on Wheels Shenango Valley

Meals on Wheels Trumbull County

Mercer County Coalition for Drug Awareness Program

Mercer County Mentoring

Penn-Northwest Development Corp.

Prince of Peace AWESOME Program

Shop with a Cop Program—Farrell

The American Red Cross, Lake to River Chapter

The Hope Center for Arts & Technology

The Salvation Army—Sharon

United Way of Mercer County—Success by Six Program

Valley Shenango Economic Development Corp.

Waterfire Sharon

West Hill Ministries

“The Strimbu Memorial Fund awarded these grants to assist in these organization’s development efforts and provide assistance and programs to those in need,” said Bill Strimbu. “Their work is extremely important and beneficial to our surrounding communities.”

Since 1990, the Strimbu Memorial Fund has provided over $3.6 million in donations and to local economic development, individuals, scholarships and charitable organizations.

The 23rd Annual Wild Game Dinner is being planned for Feb. 16, 2020, along with the 31st Annual Strimbu Memorial BBQ set for May 6, 2020. Money raised by the two events helps to fund the organization’s efforts.