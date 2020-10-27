Striking workers at NLMK eligible for unemployment

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Striking workers at NLMK are eligible to receive unemployment compensation.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Office of Unemployment Compensation determined that the members of United Steelworkers Local 1016-3 are eligible for payments during the labor dispute at NLMK’s steel facility in Farrell.

According to the state’s decision, after several negotiations and the company stating that talks had come to an “impasse,” they then said that they would not be “processing or accepting union grievances” per the union contract, which is a “term and condition of employment.”

The union offered to continue working under the expired contract, however, by not recognzing those “terms and conditions” the work stoppage then took the form of lockout by the company, making the workers eligible for unemployment.

NLMK is expected to appeal the decision.

