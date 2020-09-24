Stress may be the reason behind physical reactions like teeth grinding or jaw clenching

Dr. Braydich said he has seen patients reporting new problems caused by grinding their teeth or clenching their jaw

(WKBN) – We all have different ways of reacting to stress, and it might be causing issues with your teeth.

If your teeth have been aching, cracking or your jaw has been tighter than usual…

“We’ll see it with people driving their cars to people who are having changes in their life,” said Dr. Rudy Braydich, with Braydich Dental.

It could be an increase in stress.

“Some people twiddle their thumbs, other people do other things, but a lot of people grind their teeth to relieve the stress they have,” Dr. Braydich said.

Dr. Braydich said he has seen patients reporting new problems caused by grinding their teeth or clenching their jaw.

“We’ve seen a tremendous increase… I don’t know if I want to attribute it to COVID but I’m going to say that a lot of people are stressed out about the pandemic and the restrictions they’ve had to undergo,” he said.

“Overeating, oversleeping, not being able to sleep, undereating,” said Paige Eckman, with Mercy Health’s Outpatient Behavioral Health Department.

According to Eckman, there is a range of physical reactions a person can be experiencing because of stress. Grinding your teeth or clenching your jaw is one of many physical reactions they make their patients aware of.

“The sweaty palms, the jaw, you start to get a headache because you’re clenching your jaw all day. There’s lots of those that do come up because people are constantly stressing and constantly worrying,” Eckman said.

Treatment for teeth grinding will usually be a protective mouthguard, but for those who crack their teeth or are having issues with joints and muscles, more extensive treatment is necessary.

