Street resurfacing project finally moving forward in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Streets in Niles are finally getting repair work. The project was supposed to start last year but due to the pandemic, it was pushed back. The project will now start next month.

The city is spending over $1 million to fix the roads. A portion of that money is from federal and state grants. Another $500,000 was raised through tax collections that started a few years ago.

“Ten dollars of your yearly license plate renewal goes towards our street resurfacing program,” said Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz.

Fixing two of the streets, West Park Avenue and East State Street, is being funded by $400,000 federal dollars because they are state routes.

The city also plans on resurfacing 14 other streets.

“Condition wise, they are the poorest of the poor in the city of Niles,” Mientkiewicz said. “The ones that are being resurfaced now are past their life span and they are ready to be redone.”

Each year, the project manager and inspector drive the streets and grade them on which ones need to be done. Since we live in Northeast Ohio and weather affects the roads, an average life span would last between seven to 10 years, depending on traffic.

“We’re trying to do things to increase that life span, such as crack sealing, making sure that potholes are filled in a timely manner,” Mientkiewicz said.

Residents might experience traffic delays, but the city doesn’t expect any detours will be needed.

“Even if it’s ground up, you can still travel on it. Once that pavement is set and rolled out, you see traffic on it within a couple of hours,” Mientkiewicz said.

They hope to have the roads done by July, but the 14 other roads have not been fully decided yet.