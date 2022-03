MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Crescent Street, between the state Route 193 on-ramp and Manning Avenue, will be closed to through traffic due to the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District’s (MVSD) valve replacement work.

According to the Public Works office, construction will begin March 7 and will last for approximately four weeks.

Cars and pedestrians will still be able to access local businesses during the maintenance.