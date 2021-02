It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 30 block of Washington Avenue

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have a Niles street blocked off Sunday night while firefighters battled a house fire.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 30 block of Washington Avenue.

When First News arrived on scene, it appeared the fire was out and the top window was burnt in.

House occupants were also seen carrying out pets in cages.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

First News has a reporter on scene and we are working to get more information.