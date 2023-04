YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Access to some areas of Mill Creek Park will be limited during a stream restoration project.

West Park Drive will be closed between Lily Pond Drive and West Glacier Drive in order to work on the Bears Den Run stream restoration project.

The project begins Tuesday to restore the channel along Bears Den Run tributary, as well as work on Mirror Pond.

Unless weather interferes, the project is anticipated to take around 10 days.