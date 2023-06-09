GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- The 32nd annual Grove City Strawberry Days Festival kicks off Friday.

It’s put on with help from the entire community and is now a staple event in the community.

Nothing beats the start of summertime and the fresh taste of local strawberries. There will be lots to see and do at the annual strawberry days festival. It’s an exciting year, over 150 unique arts and craft vendors will be at the park.

Food vendors will be selling summer favorites like hotdogs, hamburgers and fresh squeezed lemonade. A variety of local bands will perform for all three days and lots of kid activities like face and rock painting. And of course, the fresh local strawberries are the main attraction.

Here are some important details for you if you plan to join the fun this weekend. Parking is free. Visitors can park in the lots surrounding Grove City High School, this is right next to the park. The festival hours begin Friday from 10 a.m. -9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, the final day will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you need some plans this weekend, bring the kids out and enjoy all the entertainment and local vendors. Spongebob Squarepants will make an appearance on Saturday, you won’t want to miss that.