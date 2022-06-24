POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Friday evening kicked off two days of Celebrate Poland events, starting with the Strawberry Festival.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., parishioners from Poland Presbyterian Church were serving up strawberry desserts. They were serving strawberries with ice cream and homemade strawberry shortcake.

Months of planning went into the event, but as Elinor Zedaker with Parish Life Committee said — it’s all worth it.

“It brings the community together. The church works diligently to present it, and everyone loves strawberries,” said Zedaker.

After the fest there was live music by Disco Inferno.

The fun continues Saturday with the Chalk Walk at Village Hall starting at 8:30 in the morning.