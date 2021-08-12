Strange substance in ditch prompts 911 call in Howland

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man in Trumbull County saw something unusual Thursday afternoon–so strange that he called 911 to have it checked out.

He reported the water looked white in a Howland drainage ditch. It certainly was not crystal clear.

Trumbull County Hazmat and the Air Reserve Station Hazmat team figured out what had gotten into the water on Phoenix Road NE, but they wouldn’t say what it was.

“It’s a chemical that has mixed readily with the water in the ditches. Exposure issues are what we’re examining right now. Whatever the chemical is, we’re looking at its effects once it’s diluted and are there any flammable issues with it, any combustible issues,” said Howland Fire Chief James Pantalone.

The Hazmat Team notified the EPA, county engineer, and township and city officials. They were still studying maps Thursday afternoon to figure out where the water could flow downstream and assess its potential impact.