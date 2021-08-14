Storms wash out the valley overnight

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – As storms blew through the valley Friday night, there was some damage left behind that is affecting residents into Saturday morning.

In Liberty Township, a bridge on Oriel Rogers Road was washed out just before 11 p.m. Saturday. A tree fell over the bridge and water gushed through the ravine. Officials blocked the bridge off and it is closed to traffic.

In Girard, power was knocked out on Glendale Avenue Southeast around 1:30 a.m. and was restored by the morning.

A tree at the intersection of Tibbets Wick Road and Sodom Hutchings Road knocked out power. According to FirstEnergy, that power may not be restored until as late as 8 p.m. Saturday.

As of Saturday morning, 485 people in Trumbull County are still without power. According to FirstEnergy, power is mostly restored in Columbiana and Mahoning counties.