Storms down trees, cut power to thousands of Valley customers

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Strong storms that rolled through the Valley late Wednesday took down some power lines and downed trees.

A tree fell into a home on Waddell Street in Leetonia, buckling the roof.

The family had to leave and find somewhere else to stay.

A viewer in East Palestine reported heavy damage to their property on Hamilton Road. They said three vehicles were damaged, trees were uprooted and a neighbor’s garage collapsed.

Thousands of customers are still power across the Valley. As of 5 a.m. Thursday the following counties were reporting outages:

Columbiana County – 2,454

Lawrence County – 1,546

Mahoning County – 583

Mercer County – 711

Trumbull County – 2,122

Right now, First Energy is not providing a restoration time for many of the outages because the problem is so widespread.