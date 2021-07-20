Storms cause power outages in Mahoning, Mercer counties

(WKBN) – Tuesday evening storms have caused several power outages across the Valley, especially in Mahoning and Mercer counties, according to FirstEnergy.

As of 8 p.m., Mahoning County is seeing 500 outages, with the majority in Campbell at 443. Power is expected to be restored between 10:30-11 p.m.

Up to 200 are being affected in Hadley and Sheakleyville, with power expected to be restored by 10:30 p.m.

Trumbull County is seeing 12 outages. Power is expected to be restored between 9:30-10 p.m.

There are no reported outages in Columbiana County.

In Mercer County, Pennsylvania, 189 customers are reporting outages, with the majority in Shenango Township at 97. Power should be restored by 10:30 p.m. at the latest.

Fewer than five people are reporting outages in Lawrence County. Power should be restored by 10:30 p.m. at the latest.