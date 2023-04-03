TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – At last check, there were a little more than 3,000 customers without power in Trumbull County following Saturday’s high winds.

On Monday, a few balloons were placed among the rubble in Leavittsburg where 13-year-old Brenton Hemberger lost his life when a tree fell on his house.

Warren Township Fire Chief Joe Natali said Hemberger was on a couch when the wind caused a large oak tree to fall, pinning Hemberger inside the house.

Additional resources from Underwood Towing and a special response team from a nearby county were called to help with the recovery efforts.

“It was just the structural integrity of the house and the size of the tree. We didn’t have anything readily available to get to him,” Natali said.

Saturday’s winds caused damage in other parts of the county, too. Video from the Howland Fire Department shows downed lines sparking off Howland Wilson Road.

In Warren, a portion of the roof on Fire Station 6 blew off.

A section of Belmont Street NW was closed Monday after trees fell across it.

“I actually, physically seen a big blue electric lightning hit and then all the trees were down in the road and we lost power. It’s been out since Saturday afternoon,” said Regina McCoy.

McCoy says she lost power for four days the weekend before, too.

Thousands of other customers across the county are still without electricity. Ohio Edison’s estimated restoration time is Tuesday night.