(WKBN)- We have some exciting news to share! Our morning team has grown!

First News meteorologist Alex George had her baby girl this weekend.





Emma Grace was born October 8 at 4:52 a.m. It was right on her due date. She weighs a healthy 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and she is 20.5 inches long.

We’re happy to tell you that Mom and baby are both happy and healthy. Alex and her husband will be spending some time at home with Emma.

You can expect to see Alex back in the studio around the first of the year!