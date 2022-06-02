NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Wednesday night’s storm was pretty strong in some areas. One of the areas that saw the most damage was Newton Falls.

Bob James’ house on Fairview Avenue in Newton Township shows the root system of a large tree that came down in the backyard that at least 15 feet tall.

Stan Boney: What was your first thought when you saw it Thursday morning?

James: What am I going to do? Yeah, we thought about coming out and starting to clean things up, but that’s too much for us to handle.

Boney: It’s you’re a little bit lucky, weren’t you?

James: Oh, yeah. With the house being 20 feet away. Yeah. All I lost was a couple of garden beds.

The tree in James’ backyard was so large, that it covered his entire backyard. He also lost a small shed and a couple of planters next door. The Tongan family also lost a tree that damaged the neighbor’s garage.

“It sounded like nothing to us. We didn’t even hear anything. The only thing I heard was that little branch fall because I happened to be standing by the window after everything else already happened. We had no idea all this happened. Yeah, And so the aftermath. You looked out and saw what was there,” said neighbors.

Crews from Newton Falls are dealing with numerous power outages throughout the city. One family was without power from 6 p.m. Wednesday night until 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service out of Cleveland did send an investigation to determine what happened, and it was decided these were straight-line winds of about 70 miles an hour that caused this damage.