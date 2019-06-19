Storm damage in Columbiana County estimated to be over $1M

From washed-out culverts to landslides, it's a lot to handle

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The near constant rain is creating big problems in Columbiana County. From washed-out culverts to landslides, the storm damage is a lot to handle.

Over his 50-year career as county engineer, Bert Dawson can’t remember another rainy season that’s hit this hard.

“There’s been years where you had one or two big storms, but not just one after the other and continually,” he said. “The ground is just so saturated, we are having problems in places we’ve never had problems before.”

Most recently, the heavy rains destroyed a 150-year-old stone culvert and washed out Calcutta Smith Ferry Road.

Crews have spent the last week digging it out and making repairs.

There are other problems, too, and the costs are adding up. The current estimate to fix all of the damage is more than a million dollars.

“Some of them are fairly major. The big one we have is probably going to run $200,000 to $300,000. We’re hoping FEMA comes through. It looks like they will but at this point, we don’t know for sure.”

East Liverpool Mayor Ryan Stovall is also hoping for FEMA money to help clear up the mess. In the meantime, the city is taking a new approach to managing the stormwater.

“Recently, the EPA mandated a stormwater plan be put in place so we created that department,” Stovall said. “We will have two dedicated personnel who will strictly be ditching along the roadways. That’s something that’s never been done here in East Liverpool.”

The hope is to get the floodwater safely into the Ohio River.