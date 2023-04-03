YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tree limbs are being cut, debris is getting picked up and utility lines are being repaired as the Valley comes off of round two of string storms over the weekend.

Crews were out in Poland Monday fixing a pole at the intersection of Youngstown-Pittsburgh and Arrel Road. There was a large tree that fell on wires, pushing a pole to sit sideways.

A crew was also working along North Lima Road, just off Route 170, after fallen limbs took down power lines. Once the debris was removed, crews could make the needed repairs and restore service.

Also in Poland, A pair of large trees fell during Saturday’s storm, taking down utility lines on Poland Manor Drive. The road remains closed to traffic Monday as utility lines are hanging over the street. There is no word yet on when the area will reopen.