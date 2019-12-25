Stores prepare for ‘big return day’ after Christmas

Traditionally, the day after Christmas is a busy one for retailers

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The gifts were bought and the wrapping paper just freshly ripped off, but stores are preparing for big crowds the day after Christmas.

Dec. 26 is known for being a big return day for those who may have received the wrong size or something they didn’t like.

Gift cards also get people into the stores.

“That’s a great day for the retailers they like to redeem those cards and they see that bump in sales go all the way through the new year,” said Joe Bell, Cafaro Company spokesperson.

For those heading out to stores, it is recommended to check ahead to see what time stores reopen, since most retailers are closed Christmas for the holiday.