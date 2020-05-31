Stores close early, hospitals on lockdown due to Youngstown protests

The Shops at Boardman Park is closing early, as well as other stores in the area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some stores and businesses are closing early Sunday night as a result of a group of protests, with one group committing vandalism.

A group of protesters broke a window at Choffin Career and Technical Career Center and at the United Way after a largely-peaceful protest in the city earlier this afternoon.

The Shops at Boardman Park is closing early, as well as the Boardman and Liberty Walmart stores.

Other stores in the plaza by the Boardman Walmart, like Applebee’s, have also closed except for Wendy’s and Best Buy.

We’ve received reports that other stores in the area are closing early as well for safety precautions.

Both St. Elizabeth Health Centers in Youngstown and Boardman are on lockdown and are monitoring the situation.

Youngstown State University sent out an alert asking people to avoid campus and the downtown area, though there is no immediate threat to campus.