CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Police boarded up a restaurant after getting a temporary order declaring the business a nuisance:

Crews were busy Tuesday boarding up Papa’s Puerto Rican Cuisine at 12th Street and Whipple Avenue because of several past complaints, said police Chief Kevin Sferra.

Sferra said the business has been the scene of several fights, gunfire calls and a shooting last year.

He said he tried to work with the owners, but when he could not reach an agreement, he asked for a court order.

A hearing will be held within 14 days to determine if the nuisance declaration should be permanent.

The owner showed up, and he declined to comment.