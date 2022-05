YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People are asked to meet at the corner of Market Street and Avondale Avenue at 12:30 p.m. for a “Stop the Violence” rally in Youngstown on Saturday.

A press conference and prayer will start at 1 p.m.

The United Pastors, Clergy and Community leaders of Youngstown will pray for peace and to stop the violence in Youngstown.