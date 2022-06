YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be a ‘Stop the Violence’ Rally Tuesday night in Youngstown.

Pastor Rafael Cruz, Jr. of Unity Baptist Church and Youngstown Rayen Early College (YREC) are hosting the event at Homestead Park on Dewey Avenue starting at 6 p.m.

The balloon release, which was previously cancelled for weather, is now back on for tonight’s event.

Isaiah was a sophomore at YREC. He was shot and killed May 31.

His family will attend the rally.