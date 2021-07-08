Stop The Violence prayer walk to be held Sunday on South Side

A woman stretches out her hands in prayer Wednesday, June 23 at the prayer vigil at the Bottom Dollar on Glenwood Avenue to kick off an anti violence campaign in the city. (WKBN Photo/Joe Gorman)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The United Pastors, Clergy and Community Leaders of Greater Youngstown Against the Violence will hold its first prayer walk Sunday.

The walk will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday starting from 2649 Glenwood Ave., the parking lot of the former Bottom Dollar store.

Participants are asked to start assembling at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. They will then walk from the parking lot to Sherwood Avenue and will offer prayers for peace in the city’s neighborhoods and to stop the gun violence that has seen 61 people shot so far this year, 15 of them fatally.