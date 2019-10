Students also learned how to administer first aid.

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Seventh grade students at Howland Middle School learned some life-saving lessons on Monday.

The Stop the Bleed program teaches kids how to use a tourniquet and properly apply pressure to stop a person from bleeding. They also learned how to administer first aid.

An evaluation following the Parkland, Florida shooting found that many lives could have been saved if the bleeding was stopped sooner.