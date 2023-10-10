STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN)- A vigil honoring the lives lost in a car crash last week in Mercer County will be held Thursday.

James M. Harrison, 18, of Grove City; Harmony Leige, 17, of Mercer; and Aliya Harvey, 17, of Jackson Center died in the crash on the night of October 5, according to Mercer County Coroner John Libonati.

The Lakeview High School Student Council and Students for Charity are inviting the community to a candlelight vigil Thursday night at 8 p.m.

The vigil will be held at the high school football field.

Michael Reiner contributed to this report.

