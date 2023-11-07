STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – Students in the Lakeview School District are holding an event to honor three other students who died in a car crash in October.

There will be a Fall Festival Memorial Benefit at Lakeview High School in Stoneboro on Wednesday.

All of the money raised will go to the families of the crash victims.

There will be a bake sale, silent auction and raffles to raise money. You can bid on things like student art or tickets to a Pittsburgh Steelers or Penguins game.

Lakeview senior Aidan Black helped put the benefit together.

“It’s a privilege. I mean, I hate to see that we have to do something like this, and especially for four kids that I knew very well, but I know it’s helped me with the grieving,” Black said.

There will also be a haunted house at the benefit, which will go from 5-8 p.m.