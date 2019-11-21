Stone Fruit Coffee owner explains inspiration behind new brewery at Southern Park Mall

The Boardman brewery is all about keeping entrepreneurs in the area and giving people something to do in the evenings

(WKBN) – The owner of Stone Fruit Coffee Roasters is bringing a brewery to the Southern Park Mall as part of the DeBartolo Commons, set to be finished in fall 2020.

The name is Steel Valley Brew Works and the concept has two simple ideas: keep entrepreneurs in the area and give people something to do later on, in the evening.

“With everything combined, we’re just trying to create more things to do in the area,” said Stone Fruit owner Josh Langenheim.

About a year ago, Washington Prime Group — the company that owns the Southern Park Mall — heard about Langenheim. They wanted to see if he was interested in opening a Stone Fruit to go along with the DeBartolo Commons.

After conversations continued, something new was formed.

“I kind of expressed that I’ve kind of always had a want to do something bigger and over the top and focus on more things community and more things in the area,” Langenheim said. “We’ve got plenty of places to go eat. We’ve got a lot of other things to go to, the movies or things like that, but what is there to do after?”

That’s where the idea of Steel Valley Brew came about.

Langenheim wants to offer coffee, beer and a fun atmosphere, all while helping other entrepreneurs.

“What if I wanted to try one Nobel Creature? What if I wanted to try one Bird Fish? I want to try one Numbers Brewing. Without going to all of the separate places, there’s not too many options. So I thought, how cool would it be to have one place that really focused on local craft beer?” he said.

Langenheim also wants food trucks to serve at Steel Valley Brew, to help out those local businesses.

“I want all of the local entrepreneurs to have a space to really kind of showcase what they’re doing,” he said. “We want to be more of a platform to showcase what other local entrepreneurs are doing.”

And one last specialty that’s popular in the Mahoning Valley… bocce.

“But then I wanted to do something that’s real Youngstown, and something real Youngstown is bocce. But most bocce is outdoors so I want to do an indoor bocce facility,” he said.

Langenheim said he wants to keep his business in the area.

“I think the best way to look at it is kind of what’s been happening downtown. We went from rust belt to tech belt,” Langenheim said. “Could we have done Steel Valley Brew Works somewhere else? Absolutely. Why couldn’t we? But we chose to do it here. I chose to do it here because that’s where I’m from. I believe in Youngstown. I’m Youngstown born and raised. I’m Youngstown proud.”

Langenheim plans to staff Steel Valley Brew with about 80 to 100 people.

He will still own his three Stone Fruit locations in Youngstown, Boardman and Canfield. But, set to open mid-January 2020, Langenheim will take over the PNC Bank building in Poland to open a new Stone Fruit location. Construction starts on Dec. 1.